US Bancorp DE Sells 10,852 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 372.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

