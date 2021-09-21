Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.38. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $322.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

