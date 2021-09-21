Utrust (UTK) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Utrust has a market cap of $141.87 million and $34.38 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.