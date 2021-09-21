V-ID (VIDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00130572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045670 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.