Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $25.02

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $27.36. Valneva shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

