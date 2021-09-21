Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,218 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GPS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $626,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

