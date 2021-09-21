Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 29 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,968.15 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,096.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,923.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

