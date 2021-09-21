Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 14,735 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,735 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.