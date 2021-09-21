Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 330,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.