Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 149,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,275. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.