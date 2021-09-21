Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. 1,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,266. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

