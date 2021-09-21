Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.62. 301,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,407. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.