Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 14.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

