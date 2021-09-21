Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 14,700 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

