Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 1,922 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

