Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.32 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 225.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CSX by 88.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,748,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,571,000 after buying an additional 3,640,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

