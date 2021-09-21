Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5,235.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.