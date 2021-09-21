Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.