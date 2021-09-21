Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.