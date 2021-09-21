Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $214,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.