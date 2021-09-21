Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,109.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,161.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,681. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vaxcyte by 47.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

