Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $50.02 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $50.02 million and $225.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.27 or 0.00056757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00125248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044098 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

