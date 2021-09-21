Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

