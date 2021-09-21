Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

