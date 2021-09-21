Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,622 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $8,826,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,190,736 shares of company stock worth $20,926,449 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

