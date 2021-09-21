Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 68.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GENC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 969,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 181.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

GENC stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.62. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

