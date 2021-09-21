Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $188,000 Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

