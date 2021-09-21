Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,020.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 66,189 shares of company stock valued at $153,943 over the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

