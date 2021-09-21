Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,360 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VAALCO Energy worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

EGY opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.69 million. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

