Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $254.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

