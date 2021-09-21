Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 97,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,831. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VPG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

