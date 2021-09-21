VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7,654.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.83 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $545.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.