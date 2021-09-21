Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth $211,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
