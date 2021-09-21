Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 3%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 437,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several analysts recently commented on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

