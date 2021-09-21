Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Trading Up 17.7%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) shares were up 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,674,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,539,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

