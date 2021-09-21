VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 28.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

