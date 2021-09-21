VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $18.45 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in VIZIO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

