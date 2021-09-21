Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 108,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,430. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

