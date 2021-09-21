Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €265.47 ($312.31).

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOW3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ETR:VOW3 traded down €8.70 ($10.24) on Thursday, hitting €181.00 ($212.94). 2,420,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €202.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €215.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

