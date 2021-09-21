Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €265.47 ($312.31).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €181.00 ($212.94) on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €202.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.