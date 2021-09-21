Vornado Realty Trust Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.18 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

