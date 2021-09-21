W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.