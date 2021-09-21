W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 940,160 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 136,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,596. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

