Wagerr 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,579.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $1,579.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.00579838 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,773,814 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

