Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

