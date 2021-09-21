Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Update

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 12,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

