Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,802,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,435,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. 173,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

