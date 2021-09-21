Warburg Research Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of S&T stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.57 and a 200 day moving average of €21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

