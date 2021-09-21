Washington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

