Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,600 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sabre by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sabre by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

