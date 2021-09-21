Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.